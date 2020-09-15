road accident in gajapati district

One killed in road mishap in Odisha’s Gajapati dist: One held

By KalingaTV Bureau

R Udaygiri: A youth was killed in a road mishap in Gajapati district of Odisha on Tuesday. The pillion rider sustained grave injury and has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The accident took place in Parimala- N Jhalar Singh road under R Udaygiri police station of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Saidrak Raita of Hatikuda village. The injured person is Ananda Raita.

As per reports, Saidrak and Ananda were going to their village Hatikuda on a bike when a pick up van was coming from the other side. The two vehicles sustained a head on collision. Resultantly, Saidrak was killed on the spot. Another bike narrowly escaped from the accident.

R Udaygiri Police registered a case on the basis of the written complaint filed by Ananda Raita, the brother of Saidrak Raita and seized the pick up van and the two bikes. Dead body of Saidrak was sent for autopsy to Paralakhemundi Head Quarter hospital. Police have arrested Narayana Paika of Chanchada sahi of R Udaygiri, the driver of the Pick up van and further investigation of the case is going on.

