One Killed As Bike Falls Off Bridge In Odisha’s Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and another was injured as a bike falls off a bridge near Raebahal area under the Kishorenagar police limits in Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Bina Pandey of Tentulisahi of Athamallik.

As per reports, The vehicle suddenly lost balance and fell off the bridge in which Bina Pandey sustained injury to his head and later lost his life on the spot.

Another persons was also injured in this incident, however the identity of the injured person has not been revealed yet.

On being informed, the Kishorenagar police reached the spot, seized the body and an investigation has been started regarding the incident.