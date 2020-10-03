Koraput : A 38-year-old man was killed and another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap that took place near the SBI ATM on Main road of Kotpad town in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gangu Panda of Kotpad. He was a civil contractor.

According to reports, Panda and his friend returning to their home in a motorcycle. In the meantime, the driver of a car, which was parked along the road, opened the door of the vehicle. In a bid to save him from hitting the car, Panda applied the brake suddenly and the two-wheeler skidded off and the duo run over by a moving truck.

Soon after the incident, the locals rescued the duo and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared Panda ” brought dead.” His friend was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

On being informed, Kotpad police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.