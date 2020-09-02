Athagarh Accident

One killed, another critical after bikes collide head-on in Odisha’s Athagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old youth died and another person was critically injured after their bikes collided head-on near Iswara chhak under Athagarh police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Mohanty of Totapada village under Athagarh police limits in the district.

According to reports, Mohanty was riding bike towards Athagarh on State Highway 65 and the other bike was coming from opposite side when the accident took place.

The collision was so massive that Mohanty was reportedly died on the spot.

The injured person was rushed to Athagarh Hospital. His condition was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Athagarh police started an investigation into the mishap.

You might also like
State

5-yr-old boy gets trapped in boulder while taking bath in river in Odisha’s Boudh:…

State

Weather Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 20 Districts In Odisha

State

Odisha Government Requests UGC To Extend Exams Completion Deadline

State

Man Hacked To Death For Opposing Illegal Liquor Sale In Choudwar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7