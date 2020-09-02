One killed, another critical after bikes collide head-on in Odisha’s Athagarh

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old youth died and another person was critically injured after their bikes collided head-on near Iswara chhak under Athagarh police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Mohanty of Totapada village under Athagarh police limits in the district.

According to reports, Mohanty was riding bike towards Athagarh on State Highway 65 and the other bike was coming from opposite side when the accident took place.

The collision was so massive that Mohanty was reportedly died on the spot.

The injured person was rushed to Athagarh Hospital. His condition was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Athagarh police started an investigation into the mishap.