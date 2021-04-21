One killed, 2 Critical As Wall Collapses On Them In Odisha

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, one labourer has died and two others have been critically injured as a wall collapsed on them in Sundargarh district of Odisha.   

According to reports, the incident took place in Pachhupada village in Bonai area.

The incident occurred when the wall of a house which was being demolished by them collapsed on three of the labourers. This led to the death of one labourer on the spot. 

The other two labourers have been critically injured and rushed to the nearby hospital by the locals.

