One die due to heatwaves in Balasore, govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 50,000

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today confirmed the death of an individual due to the ongoing severe heat wave conditions across the State. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Balasore district.

The confirmation of the death of the deceased due to heatwaves was known during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today.

During the meeting, it was learnt that so far, information has been received in respect of 20 cases regarding alleged death due to heatwaves. However, only one death case has been confirmed so far from the district of Balasore.

The other cases of deaths due to heatwaves are being inquired by the Collectors. The meeting decided that an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 will be paid to the bereaved families in case of death due to heatwaves.

As per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD, the hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in some districts with maximum temperature above the normal temperature by 4-7 degrees at a few places during the next three days. Thereafter, hot and discomfort weather is likely during the next 3-4 days.

People across the State have been advised to take precautionary measures like avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women.