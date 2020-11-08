One Dead In Elephant Attack In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

Dhenkanal: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack at Podakhuntia village under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Durlava Sahoo he is said to be around 65 years of age.

As per sources, Durlava was a vegetable vendor and he was going to the market to sell vegetable when he was suddenly attacked by an elephant and sustained serious injuries.

He later succumbed due to the critical injuries on the spot. Durlava’s cycle was seen lying nearby.

The Forest department officials reached the spot and an investigation has been initiated regarding the case.

Many elephant attacks on civilians have been seen in this area in the past and many have lost their lives due to elephant attack in the district.