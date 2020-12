One Dead In Elephant Attack In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

One Dead In Elephant Attack In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

Dhenkanal: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack in Dihadol area under Parajang tehsil in Dhenkanal district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Fakir Bhoi of Gengutia village.

As per reports, while Fakir was plowing on the farm when he was trampled by the wild elephant.

Fakir was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.