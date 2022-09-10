One dead in drug-related group clash in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: There was a drug-related clash in the Narayan slum area in Unit-8, Bhubaneswar. A lady and her husband, along with their group members chased down and attacked three men. While one of the men lost his life, the other two were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as P. Subrat Rao.

According to Subrat’s family members, the couple from the Narayan slum was selling brown sugar claiming that it was Rao who was actually dealing with the drugs. After getting to know about this, an angry Subrat took two of his friends to go and confront the couple. Angered by this, the couple tried to kill the three.

Police have been to the place of incidence for preliminary investigation. Some people were also taken in for questioning.