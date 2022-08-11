One Dead As Wall Collapses in Koraput Due To Heavy Rainfall

By KalingaTV Bureau 101 0

Koraput: Due to heavy and constant rainfall, a wall collapsed crushing one to death.

According to reports, Chandra Parija, a resident in Paika Phulabeda village of Koraput district was sleeping at night when the wall collapsed on him, thus killing him.

According to the administration, almost 40 houses have collapsed so far throughout the district.

The collector has said that keeping the rainfall prediction in mind, people living in the low-lying areas have been issued high-alert warnings.

