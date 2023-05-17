One killed as Bolero hits scooter in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Kandhamal: In an unfortunate incident, a scooter rider was killed on Wednesday after a Bolero car hit the two-wheeler near Sriguni village under the Gochapada police station in Phiringia block of Kandhamal district of Odisha. The incident took place on the early hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased scooter rider was identified as Manoj Panda of Sriguni village in Palaburdi panchayat of Phiringia block.

The bolero which caused the accident is said to belong to Phiringia Community Health Centre. Sources revealed that the bolero driver brought the scooter rider to the Firingia Community Health Center in critical condition. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.