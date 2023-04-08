Three dead, 5 critical as pick-up van rams into a truck in Jajpur

Jajpur: One person died and eight others were critical after a pick-up van rammed into a truck from behind here. The accident took place near Charinangal chhak on NH-53 under Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday morning.

According to information, a pickup truck carrying nine people was traveling from Chandikhola to Paradise when it collided with a truck near Charinangal. One person who was sitting in the back of the vehicle died on the spot in the accident, while eight others including the driver were seriously injured.

On being informed, the Chandikhol fire brigade immediately reached the spot and rescued the seriously injured persons. The injured people have been admitted them to Badachana group health care center. The critical ones have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place when the vehicle carrying dried fish from Balichandrapur area to Paradeep. Balichandrapur police have reached the spot and is conducting further investigation.

