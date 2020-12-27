one injured in elephant attack

One Critical In Elephant Attack In Cuttack District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack on NH 55 near Sukhasan forest range in Cuttack district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudam Behera from Oranda village under Aathagarh forest range.

As per sources, Sudam was returning home from dhaba late at night after getting done with his work when he was suddenly attacked by an elephant and sustained serious injuries.

Later, the locals rescued Sudam and took him to SCB Hospital in critical condition.

