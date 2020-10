One arrested for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha

One arrested for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch today seized a leopard skin and caught one person in this connection in Sonepur today.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted raid in Sonepur area, the smuggler was arrested while making a deal.

During the raid, the police have seized the leopard skin.