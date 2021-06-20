One arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a minor after luring her on the pretext of giving her chocolate. The incident took place in the capital city of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Kishore Barik.

Reports says, the man lured her by giving her a chocolate on Saturday and molested her inside his shop.

On being informed, the Kharabela police arrested him and have forwarded him to the court.