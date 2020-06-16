Anandapur: In a sad development, a one-and-half-year-old baby girl died after being bitten by a venomous snake at Baghua sahi in Hadagada panchayat under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased minor girl has been identified as Rakhi, daughter of Ratha Birua.

According to the family members of the deceased, the girl was bitten by the snake when she was sleeping in her house with his father. When her father awoke he saw that a cobra has stung the finger of the girl.

The victim was immediately rushed to Anandapur Sub Divisional hospital where doctor declared her ‘brought dead’.

A pal of gloom has descended among the villagers after the sad demise of the child.