Keonjhar: An one and half-year-old baby boy died after drowning in a pond at Swam Munda Sahi under Patana police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Tarani Munda, son of Rama Munda.

According to reports, while Rama and his wife were busy with their work the baby boy fell into the pond.

After searching for the baby for a long time the locals found him in the pond in an unconscious state.

Thereafter he was rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Patna. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.