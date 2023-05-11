One and a half year old child falls off balcony, dies in Odisha

Advertisement

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old child has fallen to death from the sixth floor of Bhushan Steel Plant on Thursday said reliable reports.

According to reports, a toddler fell to death from the sixth floor of a quarters in the Bhushan Steel Plant. The child was immediately rushed to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to reports, the child fell down from the quarters while playing in the balcony on the sixth floor. A case of unnatural death has been registered under the Thalakoloi police station. said reliable reports.

Earlier on May 7 in another tragic incident, a pregnant minor allegedly died due to hemorrhage and alleged lack of blood, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the news of the death of a standard eight pregnant girl student has shocked the entire district of Gajapati. A piece of sad news has come to the fore from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Parlakhemundi in Gajapati District headquarters.

Reports say that the deceased minor belongs to Sansoda village under the Ramgiri police station limits. On 22 April, 2023 the deceased minor came home on summer vacation after passing the standard eight examination.

Due to the sudden deterioration in the health condition of the girl, she was first admitted to Raighar Community Health Center and then to Paralakhemundi district headquarter hospital (DHH).

The minor became pregnant and had only 2 points of hemoglobin, so she was transfused blood. Despite the efforts of the doctors, she did not survive.