In his effort to save son, man drowns to death in Ganjam

Berhampur: A pall gloom descended at Talasinghi village under Digapahandi block in Odisha’s Ganjam district today following the death of a man who died while trying to save his son from drowning in Ghodahada river.

According to reports, a 10-year-old boy named Alok Panda and his father Arun Panda had gone to the river to take bath. However, Alok slipped into the deep river and started to drown.

Seeing Alok drowning, his father Arun dived into deep water to save him. Though he could save Alok he died after drowning.

On being informed, the Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and fished out Arun’s body from the river after searching for some time.

It is said that Arun Panda and his son had gone Talasinghi village to visit his in-laws.