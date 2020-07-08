On Duty Nurse stabbed to death in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: A nurse was killed in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wesnesday when she was executing her professional duty. Her husband stabbed her as a result of which the woman died.

As per reports, the nurse was posted at the Mahidharpada Community Health Centre (CHC) in Niali area of the district. As per the locals the nurse was stabbed by her husband when she was on vaccination duty at Mahura School.

Following the unfortunate incident the locals who were present there nabbed the accused, the husband of the deceased. After getting information Police rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused person who had been nabbed by the locals.

Police seized the dead body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway.