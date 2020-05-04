On-duty media persons attacked on World Press Freedom Day in Odisha; 2 Forest personnel suspended

Puri: While the entire world was observing the World Press Freedom Day, two media persons were attacked by two forest employees in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday.

Balighai Forester Tapan Nayak and Forest Guard Biraja Mohapatra reportedly had a heated argument with the media persons while the latter were shooting near Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary for documenting a report on the occasion of completion of one year of Cyclone Fani which had hit the State on May 3, 2019.

The arguments took an ugly turn when both the forest employees manhandled the on-duty journalists. Besides, they tried to snatch the camera from the cameraperson.

The Divisional Forest Officer of Puri ordered an inquiry into the incident and suspended both Tapan Nayak and Biraja Mohapatra after a video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.