On duty lady police ASI dies while trying to pacify a crowd in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, an on duty lady police ASI reportedly died under mysterious circumstances while trying to pacify a crowd in Rourkela this evening.

The deceased lady ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun of Uditnagar police station went near Ring Road along with her team after getting information about a crowd protesting a road accident in the area.

However, Lugun complained of some health issues on the spot, following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. But, unfortunately doctors declared her dead.

It is to be noted here that Lugun was the security officer of Rourkela Assistant Collector Sushmita Minz, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last month. Sushmita’s brother had filed a case against five officials including Lugun.