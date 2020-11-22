Bike Lifters Caught Red-Handed; Beaten Black And Blue By Locals In Odisha; Watch Video

Khurda: Two bike lifters were caught red-handed and beaten black and blue by the local residents in Odisha’s Khurda district on Sunday.

According to reports, two youths, including a minor, reportedly appeared at the Pichukuli market under Begunia Police limits of the district on a Scooty. While one of them was keeping a close eyes on the locals, another lifted a bike from the market area.

Some shoppers and shop owners soon realized that the youth were stealing a bike, raised an alarm and chased the duo. Later, they apprehended the robbers near Champailo and thrashed them mercilessly after tying them to a tree.

The irate locals released the bike looters after the latter repeatedly pleaded and promised not to commit such crime in the future.

Though, no police complaint was filed over the issue, the video of the incident has gone viral in different social media platform.