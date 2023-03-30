OMFED milk price hike in Odisha, consumers distressed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) has announced a price hike for milk in Odisha. It revised the procurement and marketing prices.

The revised rate of OMFED milk has come into effect from today. The price of the milk has been increased by Rs 2 per litre.

The new rates will be effective from April 1.

OMFED has taken a decision to revise the rates of milk in view of the demand of the milk farmers, It has been decided to increase the price of milk in view of the increase in the prices of fodder, fodder, medicine, fuel etc.

Due to the implementation of the new price, the price of 500 ml of toned milk has increased from Rs. 21 to Rs. 23.

Similarly, the price of 500 ml premium milk and gold milk has increased from Rs 24 to Rs 26.

The price of tea special milk has increased from 23 rupees to 25 rupees. Notably, the price of OMFED milk was hiked by Rs 2 per litre earlier on April 21, 2023.