OMC pays dividend of Rs 1420 Crore to Odisha government

Bhubaneswar: State-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) paid a dividend of Rs 1420 Crore to the State Government for the Financial Year 2022-23 on Wednesday.

Steel, Mines & Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over a cheque of Rs 1420 Crore to Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

OMC, one of the largest iron ore producers in the country, recorded a turnover of Rs 14,450 crore in the Financial Year 2022-23. Having total 18 operational mines, the state-owned Corporation registered a total ore production of 33.76 million tonnes in the Financial Year 2022-23 with 29.68 MT iron ore, 3 MT bauxite and 1.08 MT of chrome ore – registering 14.9% growth over the previous financial year.

OMC has supported the state government in many of its flagship welfare program. It has also been contributing substantially towards the socio-economic development of the people especially residing in its mining periphery through its various CSR initiatives.

