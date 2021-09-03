Olympian Dutee Chand’s complaint against journalist: Web channel Editor Sudhanshu Rout detained

Bhubaneswar: The Commisisonerate Police on friday have picked up and detained web channel editor after ace sprinter Dutee Chand’s complaint against the three persons for allegedly publishing indecent content and trying to extort from her.

According to reports, Sudhanshu Rout was picked up by police from his office at Jharpara in Bhubaneswar.

We have detained Rout for interrogation after registering a case. Dutee Chand had lodged a complaint against the web channel editor who defamed her by publishing obscene content prior her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention that ace sprinter and Olympian, Dutee Chand has filed a case against Sudhansu Sekhar Rout a web channel editor of Focus Plus Odisha Channel, reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera, and an RTI activist labelling charges including criminal intimidation, publishing obscene content, and insulting the modesty of a woman.