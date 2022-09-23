Olympian Dilip Tirkey elected as the President of Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: Former Indian men’s hockey team captain Dilip Tirkey, who played 412 international games between 1995 and 2010, has been elected for the post of Hockey India (HI) president.

The Hockey India elections were scheduled to be held on October 1 and Sunday was the last date for filing nomination papers for the post of HI president.

But, former Indian men’s hockey team captain Dilip Tirkey was uncontested for the post.

Dilip Tirkey, was currently serving as the chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council was contesting the national federation elections on behalf of the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Olympian Tirkey is also a politician and was a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper house of the Indian Parliament.

Dilip Tirkey, now 44, was a member of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and silver at the 2012 edition. He was also part of the team which won gold medals in the 2003 and 2007 editions of the Asia Cup.