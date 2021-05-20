Ollywood Singer Tapu Mishra’s health condition improves

Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra Photo: Facebook/ @TapuMishra official

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia film singer Tapu Mishra is out of danger, informed the doctor. Earlier today she was admitted to a private hospital in the capital city as her health condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the doctor has informed that improvement has been observed in the oxygen level of the singer and she is out of danger now.

The singer is being treated at the Incentive Care Unit of the hospital. In the meanwhile many Ollywood stars and her fans have wished her a speedy recovery.

As per reports, Tapu had tested positive for the deadly virus Covid and was under home isolation. After her health condition deteriorated she was immediately admitted to the hospital.

