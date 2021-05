Bhubaneswar: Ollywood Singer Tapu Mishra was admitted to ICU at a private hospital in the Capital city of Odisha and her condition is stated to be critical.

It is said that she had tested positive for the deadly virus Covid and was under home isolation. After her health condition deteriorated she was immediately admitted to the hospital.

Recently on May 10, Tapu Mishra father had succumbed to Covid-19.