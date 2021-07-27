Ollywood singer Shakti Mishra seeks financial help for liver transplant

Dhenkanal: Ollywood Singer Shakti Mishra is very critical and needs medical attention. He has three blockages in his heart and doctors have advised for liver transplantation within two weeks and he needs over Rs 30 lakh for the treatment.

Shakti Mishra is suffering from Diabetes, heart problems and Liver Cirrhosis and is condition is stated to be critical.

Shakti Mishra was under treatment at various hospitals past one year. Later, he was being treated at KIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar and now he is back home.

Delhi Doctors have advised him to undergo treatment for heart problems and liver transplantation within two weeks. He has to stay for more than one month for the transplant and subsequent recovery. He needs more than Rs 30 lakh for the treatment.

Shakti Mishra, who has lent his voice for movies and many albums, has asked his listeners, government, private institutions and fellow Odias to support him for the treatment.

Here is the complete details if anyone is willing to help him in this need of the hour:

Account Name: DIBYAJYOTI MISHRA

Account Number: 04400110042793

Account Type: SBA

IFSC Code: UCBA0000440

Branch : DHENKANAL

Branch Address : JAGANNATH ROAD, DHENKANAL DIST. – DHENKANAL- 759001

Gpay/Phone pe – 9861049180