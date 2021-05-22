Ollywood Singer Bidisha Rath Succumbs To Covid-19

By WCE

Cuttack: Ollywood Singer Bidisha Rath succumbed to the deadly virus Covid-19 on Friday in Cuttack . She was the daughter of famous Odia music director Late Basudev Rath.

She was tested positive with Covid-19 and was admitted in a private hospital in Cuttack. She died while undergoing treatment.

Bidisha was a well known singer. She has worked with her father and other famous music directors in the Ollywood industry.

Bidisha has also lent her voice in Bhajan and Ollywood songs.

Recently, famous music director Amarendra Mohanty had succumbed to Covid-19.

