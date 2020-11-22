Ollywood Comedian Jimut Patnaik Passes Away At The Age Of 63

By WCE 1

Cuttack: Odisha’s Veteran stage artist and comedian Jimut Patnaik passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaeswar on Saturday.

He was 63 years old. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being tested COVID-19 positive. While shooting for a teleserial he fell ill and he was immediately shifted to the hospital.

His health condition worsened on Saturday morning and he took his last breath on Saturday afternoon.

He has acted in several teleserials like Katha Kahuthila Saribani, Maa, Sindura and Laxmi Purana. He has also performed as a comedian in many Odia movies.

Patnaik was a retired employee of the Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

