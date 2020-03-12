Jajpur Town: Sukinda MLA Pritiranjan Gharai, gets married to Ollywood actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee.

According to sources, the ceremony took place at a restaurant in Chilika.

Senior legislator Prafulla Ghadaie, the father of Pritiranjan Gharai has given the information of the marriage.

Family and friends had been invited to the ceremony.

The photos of the marriage have now become viral on social media.

This snap featuring Prafulla Gharai, his wife and the newly married couple is doing the rounds on social media.

In another picture, Pritiranjan is seen wearing a white sherwani with Jhilik being featured in a yellow lehenga.

The fact that the 2 would get married soon was being discussed in various circles in Odisha.