Ollywood Actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee Marries MLA Pritiranjan Gharai, Photos Viral

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 4,081

Jajpur Town: Sukinda MLA Pritiranjan Gharai, gets married to Ollywood actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee.

According to sources, the ceremony took place at a restaurant in Chilika.

Senior legislator Prafulla Ghadaie, the father of Pritiranjan Gharai has given the information of the marriage.

Family and friends had been invited to the ceremony.

The photos of the marriage have now become viral on social media.

Related News

Brown Sugar worth 1 Crore Seized From Odisha’s Jatani,…

Youth Attempts Suicide Due To Cancellation Of Marriage In…

Coronavirus Suspect Admitted In Odisha’s Koraput

Miscreants Set Fire To ‘Haat’ In Odisha’s…

This snap featuring Prafulla Gharai, his wife and the newly married couple is doing the rounds on social media.

In another picture, Pritiranjan is seen wearing a white sherwani with Jhilik being featured in a yellow lehenga.

The fact that the 2 would get married soon was being discussed in various circles in Odisha.

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar worth 1 Crore Seized From Odisha’s Jatani, 2 Arrested

State

Youth Attempts Suicide Due To Cancellation Of Marriage In Odisha

State

Coronavirus Suspect Admitted In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Miscreants Set Fire To ‘Haat’ In Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.