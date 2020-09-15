Bhubaneswar: Actor and Odisha Cine Artist Association General Secretary Sritam Das has tested positive of COVID-19.

The actor via his social media handle informed that,” Hello everyone, Today, I have been tested Covid positive. I shall not be going for any shoots or social gatherings.I request everyone to be careful and go for test who all have come in contact with me in recent times”.

Earlier, TV serial actor Chinmay Mishra also contracted to the virus and lost legendary actor and director Ajit Das to COVID-19.