Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police on Wednesday evening filed an FIR against Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda for allegedly misbehaving and abusing a girl at a shooting set in Bhubaneswar.

Nayapalli Police Station filed the FIR based on the complaint of the girl who is said to be a resident of Cuttack City. The actor has been summoned to appear in person within 15 days.

In her FIR copy and a video, the girl alleged that the Ollywood actor abused and misbehaved with her. This apart, he threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

Pintu Nanda, on the other hand, refuted the allegation claiming that he does not know the girl and her allegation are baseless.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.