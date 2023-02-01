Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda critical, seeks financial help

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda has been admitted to a private Hospital in Bhubaneswar, his health condition is critical.

The information about his health condition has been provided by his elder son. The actor is suffering from liver-related ailments.

The doctor has advised to take him to Delhi for advanced treatment, said reports. However for the treatment, the actor needs a whopping amount of around 50 lakh rupees.

Pintu Nanda is currently staying at his elder brother Abhiram Nanda’s house. The actor has sought financial help for his treatment.

Here are the details of the account to which help can be sent:

Abhiram Nanda

A/c number- 0614010065447

IFSC – PUNB0061420

Bank- Panjab National Bank.