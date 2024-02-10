Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra joins Congress

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing online application process for Congress party ticket for the upcoming general election in Odisha, note Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra joined the grand old party today.

Manoj Mishra joined party at the party state headquarters here in the presence of Ajoy Kumar, the party’s State in-charge, Sarat Patnayak, the OPCC president, Narasingha Mishra, a senior party MLA, and others.

“I joined the Congress party today with the aim to create awareness among the youth, who are the further of the society and State. I don’t have any hope or aspiration to get the party ticket. I will do faithfully whatever work I would be given by the leadership and serve the people,” said Manoj Mishra while speaking to the media persons.

It is to be noted here Manoj Mishra was in the headlines for speaking up about the alleged regional disparity and groupism in Ollywood industry. He was also banned by a group of film makers of the State.

Narasingha had even had supported Manoj saying that the ban on Manoj Mishra reflected the anti-Western Odisha attitude of the Ollywood producers. He had also warned of division of the State.

Meanwhile, the State in-charge and OPCC president are holding one to one discussion with the people who have applied for tickets online on the portal (http://pragaman.in). Ajoy Kumar had unveiled the portal for the online applications for the ticket aspirants from February 4 to 11.

Till now over 2500 people from all the 147 assembly constitutions have applied for the tickets, informed senior party MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati adding that as per the decision, 80 people will be given tickets in the first phase and the winnable candidates will be given priority and the final list of the shortlisted candidates will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for approval.