Ollywood actor cum Politician Akash Dasnayak becomes father of second son

Bhubaneswar: In a hilarious news, Ollywood’s leading actor cum politician Akash Dasnayak has become the father of second child. The actor revealed about it in a post today along with a photo on social media.

Akash and his wife Subhrajyoti blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. It was revealed by the actor on his Facebook page where his elder son was seen holding a placard that reads, “I’m being promoted! Big Brother”.

Akash captioned the post writing, “The Prince has finally arrived to rule our world. Yes!!! We are blessed with a Baby BOY !!!! Bless our New Born!! Proud parents. Sriya & Akash”

Initiating his career with Odia film ‘Kalinga Putra’ in 2008, Akash has many hit films to his credit including ‘Satya Meba Jayate’, ‘Shatru Sanghar’, ‘Asibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani’, ‘Raju Awara’, ‘Dharma’, ‘Mita Basichi Boota Sathire’, ‘Agastya’ and ‘Just Mohabbat’. He was also the MLA of Korei constituency.