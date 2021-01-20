Ollywood Actor Babushan Mohanty flags off trek; 23 Odisha boys to scale Dayara Bugyal in Himalayas

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood Actor Babushaan Mohanty flagged off a trek of 23 boys from different parts of Odisha to a Himalayan mountain Dayara Bugyal. During the event Mr. Mohanty met Guinness World Records holder Satyapira Padhan and each members of the team and flagged off the trek. Mohanty interacted and conveyed his wishes to the young group from Odisha.

“Fitness is very important in this era. Fitness and discipline can help us achieve our goals. I am really proud to meet you all today and I pray that you all complete this trek and help to take the name of Odisha ahead!” said the actor.

During the ceremony Rajendra Dholakia (MLA, Nuapada and Chairman, DPC), Ganesh Chandra Jena and Prajakta Devaroy were also present.

This event was organised by Kalinga Daredevils, a leading talent club from Odisha.

Here is the list of the participants of the trek: From Kalahandi, Dr.Satyapira Padhan, Nrusingha Charan Panda, Swaraj Kumar Rout, Sundar Sahu, Krishna Bhandargharia, Reshab Kumar Panigrahi, Soumya Ranjan Rout, Thakur Senapati, Jyotish Kumar Bag, Yogeshwar Naik, BJ Rajesh Bhoi, Murari Sahu, From Nuapada; Sachin Behera, Hitesh Kumar Meher, Malaya Kumar Meher, From Balangir; Aman Chhatria, Ghana Satnami, Nilkamal Sahu, Dr.Chhabilal Meher. From Kandhamal; Siddhartha Kesharee Pradhan. From Nabarangpur Pradeep Sinha. From Rourkela; Baidyanatha Sinha. From Jagatsinghpur; Sagar Kumar Mallick.

In early stage of COVID-19, a Cyclothon was organized to raise the awareness. And this time to mark the New Year by flying the National flag at a height up to 12,000 feet in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand to dedicate the crown to the Covid warriors, informed Satyapira Padhan, President of Kalinga Daredevils, the organizer of the event.