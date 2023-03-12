Older people more at risk for H3N2 virus says Odisha-based expert

Bhubaneswar: Older people are more at a risk to catch H3N2 virus as compared to all the people of other age groups said expert on Sunday.

The expert Dr. Harish Choudhry a senior physician from Odisha said that any person who has earlier suffered from a life threatening disease is more at a risk to develop complications and might be life threatening.

These people may be affected with Pneumonia, said reliable reports. There was earlier a vaccine for the the disease but whether the vaccines will be effective now or not is worth observing.

The doctor further said that the H3N2 virus is not as dangerous as Covid. But the precautions similar to that of viral fever should be taken.

The doctor has advised to use masks and to keep hands clean all the time.