Old woman’s body carried in trolley in Odisha’s Sambalpur dist

Kuchinda: In a tragic incident, an old woman’s body was finally taken to the graveyard on a trolley for the last rites allegedly due to casteism. The incident took place in Ward No. 5 of Kuchinda in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as eighty year old Gomati Chhatria.

As per reports, Gomati was living along with her daughter Samita Guru (35) and her husband Manbodh Guru in ward no. 5 of Kuchinda.

She died today morning. Allegedly, since her daughter had married a boy from another caste, nobody from their community came to shoulder the dead body.

Finding no other way, the nephew of the deceased along with her son-in-law kept the body in a trolley rickshaw and took the same to the grave yard for the last rite.

The daughter of Gomati and her son-in-law are poor. Hence, they have sought financial assistance from govt.