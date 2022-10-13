Old woman found dead in front of house in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist

Baripada: In a shocking incident an old woman was allegedly stoned to death in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The incident took place in Baula village in Bhaliadala Gram Panchayat under Mahuldiha Police limits of the district.

The 62 year deceased old lady has been identified as Suna Purty, wife of Jayram Purty of Baula village.

As per reports, Jayram and his wife were living in a house at a lonely place in the village. On last Tuesday Jayram had gone to Bhaliadala Gram Panchayat office to collect his allowance. He stayed back in the house of one of their relatives in Bhaliadala village on that night.

Later, he returned home on Wednesday night. After reaching his home Jayram found body of his wife in front of his house. He called for help to neighbours but nobody came to his help. On Thursday morning he went to the police station along with his nephew and lodged a complaint in this matter.

Since the body had already started to rot, it has been suspected that the woman had been killed two days ago. After getting information Karanjia Police reached the spot and started investigation. Also, Karanjia SDPO reached the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.