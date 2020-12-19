Old vehicles to be towed away from Bhubaneswar roads to avoid traffic congestion

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the traffic congestion issue in different areas of the capital city of Odisha, Police have decided to tow away the old vehicles parked on roadsides since long. Traffic DCP Soumya Mishra intimated about it on Saturday.

As per reports, first the owners of these vehicles will be contacted and on the occasion of their inaction Police will tow these old vehicles away to keep the entire part of the road cleared.

The towing work will be executed in the Baramunda, Kalpana chowk and Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar in the first two days. All the old vehicles are expected to be cleared from road within one week.