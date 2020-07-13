Old Rausapatna Of Cuttack Declared As Containment Zone

Cuttack: After detection of five new Covid-19 positive cases in Old Rausapatna(Ward No-27) in Cuttack city, The Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) declared it as containment zone.

Acting upon it immediately, they have marked the area as containment zone and has been taken for active contract tracing. The decision is taken in the larger interest to contain the further spread of deadly virus Covid-19 .

According to CMC official order, the area coming within the boundary as indicated is hereby declared as containment zone:

South: House of Ghanasyam Das and House of Somanath Moharana opposite to FL shop.

North: Backside of Sai Care Medical Research Centre to Backside of Ama Parivar Vidyalaya

West: Sai Care Medical Research Centre to House of Somanath Moharana

East: Ama Parivar Vidyalaya to House of Rashik Sen, Bana Bihari Das, Akshya Chandra Das till house of Ghanysayam Das.

All the vehicular movement will be stopped. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home. All the shopping establishments shall be closed immediately. The supply of essential items and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams by CMC.

All the Govt and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith.

The officers declared as nodal officers will ensure smooth supply of essential/facilities to the containment zone.