Old man neglected by sons on Father’s day in Odisha’s Balasore: Woman, her son attacked

Soro: While the whole world is observing Father’s Day today and sons across the globe are wishing best of luck to their fathers and sharing inspiring tales, a father was not only neglected by his two sons in Odisha, but his sons also thrashed his daughter and grandson who tried to help him. The incident took place in Kuruda village under Bahanaga block in Balasore district in Odisha

As per reports, one Banchhanidhi Behera (83) of the village was sick for the last few months for which his sons had driven him away from the home. Finding no other way the helpless old man was living on begging.

On Sunday he fell into a drainage nullah due to sickness. However, his sons did not come to his rescue. Again, as the old man’s daughter and grand son tried to rescue him, his sons attacked them. The locals rescued the two from the irate brothers and sent them to Soro hospital for treatment. Investigation of the matter is underway.