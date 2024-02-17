Old man killed mercilessly in Dhenkanal of Odisha, probe underway

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident an old man has been killed mercilessly by miscreants in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday. The throat of the man has been slit, said reports.

The deceased old man has bene identified as Dharmananda Dehury. He was was a resident of the Kandara village under Moruabili panchayat which falls under the Kankadahada police ststion limits.

The complaint in this regard has been filed by the family members of the deceased. It has been said that the man was attacked and killed due to past enmity. The local SDPO has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports waited in this regard.

