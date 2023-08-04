Old man killed after being attacked by bull in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Anandapur: In a tragic incident an old man was killed after being attacked by a bull in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The fateful incident took place in the Sadanga village under Nandipada Police Station limit in Anandapur area.

The deceased old man has been identified as Chintamani Sahu.

As per reports, the old man was returning home when he fell in the face of a bull that had somehow went wild due to some reason. The bull gored the old man.

After witnessing the horrifying incident, the locals tried to rescue the old man. However, by the time he was rescued he had already sustained critical injury.

The locals somehow rescued him and rushed to the Anandapur Hospital. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of the man. The locals have demanded to make the roads free from animals to ascertain safety of humans.