Old man dies of heart attack on dining table of restaurant in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: The sudden and unusual death of an old man in Puri of Odisha has shocked the onlookers. As usual, he came to an eatery to have his dinner. He set in a chair and ordered food and within minutes he fainted there. Though the people who were present there immediately lifted him and put in the chair he had breathed his last on the dining table.

As per reports, the rare incident took place in a hotel called Petpooja on the Renuka Street in Puri beach yesterday evening.

According to the hotel owner, the man was from Srikakulam area. He was living in Puri for the last five years. He used to come to this hotel to take his dinner.

The whole incident has been caged in the CCTV. In the CCTV footage it has been seen that he is sitting on the chair and within no time he collapsed and fell on the ground. The hotel staff rushed near him and lifted him. They put him on the chair. However, by then he had died.

This unusual incident has become the talk of the town in Puri. It is to be noted that after the Covid pandemic such instant death cases have earlier also been witnessed.