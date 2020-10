Old Couple Found Dead In Odisha’s Balangir Under Mysterious Circumstances

Balangir: The bodies of two unidentified persons have been recovered under mysterious circumstances from a government quarters in Balangir district of Odisha.

The bodies are estimated to be that of an old couple, they have been recovered from Chandrashekhar Nagar area of the district.

They were recovered in hanging condition by the Balangir Town Police.

Further investigation is underway.