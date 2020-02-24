OJS Prelim 2019 result announced, 737 Cleared

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 24

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Preliminary examination was declared Monday. Out of the total number of examinees 737 candidates cleared for the mains.

As per reports, OJS (Prelim) exam result announced today. The successful candidates will appear for the Main examination scheduled to be held on March 30, 31 and April 1 and 3.

The complete information about the result and the upcoming main exam is available on the OPSC official website.

Here is the website where you can check your result: http://www.opsc.gov.in/Public/OPSC/Default.aspx

Related News

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation official caught red-handed…

500 traffic posts to be created in Odisha

Odisha youth drowns in Baitarani River

10,054 posts in Odisha Police lying vacant: Dibya Shankar…

Here is the result:

Image courtesy: OPSC
Image courtesy: OPSC
Image courtesy: OPSC
You might also like
State

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation official caught red-handed while taking Rs 15000…

State

500 traffic posts to be created in Odisha

State

Odisha youth drowns in Baitarani River

State

10,054 posts in Odisha Police lying vacant: Dibya Shankar Mishra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.