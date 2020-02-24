Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Preliminary examination was declared Monday. Out of the total number of examinees 737 candidates cleared for the mains.

As per reports, OJS (Prelim) exam result announced today. The successful candidates will appear for the Main examination scheduled to be held on March 30, 31 and April 1 and 3.

The complete information about the result and the upcoming main exam is available on the OPSC official website.

Here is the website where you can check your result: http://www.opsc.gov.in/Public/OPSC/Default.aspx

Here is the result: